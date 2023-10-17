A man and his donkey, Almond, ensure Gazans don’t go thirsty amid Israeli siege

Palestinians collect water, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 14, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Almond, a donkey in Gaza, wakes up early every morning because he has a crucial job to do.

His owner, Jameel al-Karoubi, has struck a deal with him, which is quite lucrative.

"I made a deal with my buddy Almond, that if he keeps waking up early every day and helps me fill the water tank and distribute it to the neighbourhood, I'd give him an extra bag of food every day," Jameel tells Al Jazeera.

And that's what they do.

Every day, Jameel wakes before sunrise, looks after whatever his family need and then heads out to the streets of Gaza with Almond to distribute clean drinking water to the people of the neighbourhood from the back of his cart.

But the role is new for Jameel – only nine days.

Before the outbreak of the war, the 34-year-old used to sell vegetables off the back of his carts.

Once Israeli bombs started to rain down, and crucial supplies – including water – were halted, Jameel had found a new purpose.

Jameel's water comes from a well he inherited from his father.

He uses the well to attend to his family's water needs, then fills two large tanks for the locals.

Jameel, who lives with his mother, wife and his four children, says their well holds enough water to keep his neighbours from going thirsty.

But what prompted this decision?

Jameel believes that people should stand together. The water he gives is free of any cost.

"I don't sell it, I distribute it for free," he says. "If I don't help my people, who will help them? Israel? I doubt it."

Speaking to Al Jazeera, one of Jameel's neighbours said the water was vital, that they could live without internet or even electricity, but not without water.

I just don't know what we would do if Jameel weren't around, they say.

Jameel wants to go beyond the locality, but the rubble makes it difficult for him to navigate his cart.

His family, who understand the risks associated with Jamal and Almond's task, do little to discourage him.

He is happiest and proudest when people can go to bed at night without being thirsty, Jameel's youngest son Osama says.

"It's very dangerous of course, missiles are falling indiscriminately all over Gaza. But we can't stop him from. People love us and that's all we could want in return."

Jameel is also known to hand out whatever vegetables are grown in his garden for free.

"I don't mind giving out free vegetables when I have extra," he says. "It makes me, and people, happier."

In return, his neighbours also offer Almond food, which he reluctantly accepts.

"As long as my people are in need," Jamal says, "I'll be there, trying to be as much help as I can."