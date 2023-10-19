Limited Gaza aid deal agreed between US and Egypt

An injured person is taken into a hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, in this screen grab obtained from video, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Reuters

US President Biden, Egypt's Sisi agreed to fast-track humanitarian aid into Gaza as Israel blockade remains. Deadly Israeli air raids continue to pound several targets in Gaza overnight as residents mourn the deadly strike at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

What's been happening?

US President Joe Biden left Israel after an 8-hour visit to the country in a show of support - he will make a public address from the White House on Thursday evening

Egypt's president has agreed to open up the Rafah crossing to allow in up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza, but details of the deal remain murky.

British PM Rishi Sunak is on his way to the Middle East and will arrive in Israel on Thursday morning.

Deadly Israeli air raids continue to pound several targets in Gaza overnight as residents mourn the deadly strike at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Israeli forces kill at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank's Nablus and Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Worldwide protests over deadly strike at Gaza hospital continue with arrests of Jewish anti-war demonstrators reported inside US Congress.

Palestinian Mission to the UN in Geneva denounces Israeli "disinformation" and propaganda after deadly Gaza hospital explosion.

Almost 3,480 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

9:00 am

Senior US official resigns over 'lethal assistance to Israel'

A senior official in the US State Department has posted a public resignation letter over what he describes as "disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel," reports Al Jazeera.

"I fear we are repeating the same mistakes we have made these past decades and I decline to be a part of it for longer," Josh Paul, who was a Director of Political-Military Affairs for the State Department, said in the letter posted to his LinkedIn account.

Paul, who worked on arms transfers for the United States, said he could no longer "work in support of rushing more arms to one side". It was "our responsibility [to] be able to name gross violations of human rights no matter who carries them out", he added.

According to Al Jazeera, the United States provides more than $3.8bn of military aid to Israel a year.

8:45 am

Aid delivery may happen by Friday: Biden

The aid shipment to Gaza will likely not cross until Friday, Biden has said, citing road repairs.

"They're going to patch the road, they have to fill in potholes to get these trucks through. And that's going to occur - they expect it will take about eight hours tomorrow [Thursday]. So there may be nothing rolling through until... probably until Friday," he told reporters on Wednesday, according to BBC live updates.

He added that the 20 trucks represented a "first tranche" but said "150 or something" trucks were waiting in total. Whether or not those were allowed to cross will depend on "how it goes".

8:40 am

Israel confirms new attack on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

An update from the Lebanon-Israel border, where the Israeli military says it has hit targets belonging to Hezbollah on the Lebanese side of the restive border, in response to shooting attacks.

The military said that the targets included an observation point facing the sea, from which anti-tank missiles had been fired at Rosh HaNikra, in northwest Israel.

Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV had earlier reported that Israeli air attacks had hit two locations in Lebanon (22:49 GMT). Al Jazeera Arabic reported that two people were injured in the attacks.

8:30 am

US reports deal with Egypt to restart aid to Gaza as protests rock Middle East

Egypt agreed to reopen its border crossing with the Gaza Strip to allow aid to reach Palestinians, the US said, as the humanitarian crisis worsened in the narrow enclave and anti-Israel protests flared across the Middle East.

The region remained volatile in the aftermath of an explosion at Gaza's Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital late on Tuesday, which Palestinian officials said killed 471 people and blamed on what they said was an Israeli air strike.

Israel and the US said the cause was a failed rocket launch by anti-Israeli Palestinian militants in Gaza who denied responsibility.

8:15 am

'Dozens of deaths, injuries' reported as Israeli warplanes hit central Gaza

Dozens of people have been killed and injured following the latest Israeli air raid in central Gaza, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X, formerly Twitter, showed several people digging through the rubble of a bombed-out building in Deir al-Balah.

عشرات الشـ ـهداء والإصابات بقصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي لمنزل عائلة أبو مخدة بدير البلح في قطاع غزة#غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/0rz3gdbk6B— الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) October 19, 2023

7:55 am

Thousands protesting in Philippines against Israeli hostilities

In Marawi, in the Southern Philippines, there is a huge gathering of Filipino Muslims in solidarity against Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Thousands gathering in Marawi in the Southern Philippines to protest Israeli hostilities against Palestinians in Gaza. Al Jazeera is here. pic.twitter.com/N2Ck7WoXoK— Barnaby Lo 吳宗鴻 (@barnabychuck) October 19, 2023

7:40 am

UK PM Sunak to visit Israel on Thursday

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel on Thursday (19 October) and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, before travelling on to other regional capitals, his office said.

Sunak will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the 7 October attack on Israel by Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas fighters, his office said and warn against further escalation of conflict in the region.

He said a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday which killed hundreds of Palestinians should be "a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict", pledging Britain would be at "the forefront of this effort".

7:20 am

UN says one million people are displaced in Gaza

The United Nations is reporting that around one million people have fled their homes in Gaza, almost one-half of the besieged enclave's population.

This includes about 352,000 people who are seeking shelter in schools run by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, in central and southern Gaza, according to the UN's latest humanitarian update.

The update described the conditions inside UNWRA schools as "increasingly dire". One of those schools, in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, sheltering some 4,000 internally displaced people (IDPs), was "hit during an Israeli air strike", killing at least six people on Monday afternoon, the UN said.

Photo: Reuters

6:50 am

Deaths, injuries reported after Israel air raid near school in Gaza

A new Israeli bombardment near a school in southern Gaza has resulted in deaths and injuries, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

The report said that the strike hit the vicinity of Ahmed Abdel Aziz School, located west of the southern city of Khan Younis.

A video clip posted by Al Jazeera Arabic showed frantic medical personnel rushing injured people into a hospital.

The exact number of deaths and injuries was not immediately available.

قصف إسرائيلي جديد بمحيط مدرسة أحمد عبد العزيز غرب مدينة خان يونس، أوقع شـ ـهداء وجرحى

للمزيد: https://t.co/ftMqXrew3W pic.twitter.com/yNcbEBW7y7— Aljazeera.net • الجزيرة نت (@AJArabicnet) October 18, 2023

6:15 am

Egypt announces 'sustainable' aid corridor to Gaza

More now on Egypt agreeing to open up the Rafah crossing to allow in up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza.

US President Joe Biden made the announcement earlier, and now Egypt confirms that the "sustainable" passage of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip will pass through the crossing.

"Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and American President Joe Biden have agreed on the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah terminal," said presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy in a statement, without specifying a date.

A readout of the conversation between the two leaders said the aid would be coordinated by relevant authorities in the two countries with international humanitarian groups, under the supervision of the United Nations.

6:00 am

The US uses its veto again at the UN Security Council

Calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, dominated the debate at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, but the day ended with another US veto in favour of Israel.

Here's what happened at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

The US vetoed a Brazil-led resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to allow humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

Twelve members voted in favour of the draft text, while Russia and Britain abstained. Russia had proposed a resolution calling for a ceasefire earlier this week, but it was rejected.

US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Washington was disappointed the Brazilian draft resolution made no mention of Israel's "rights to self-defence".

China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun accuses the US of misleading council members after it did not express opposition during negotiations. He described the vote as "nothing short of unbelievable".

Russia said it has now asked for the 193-member UN General Assembly to be convened for an emergency special session on the conflict.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland warned that there is a "very real, and extremely dangerous" risk of an expansion of the conflict as the UN fails to take immediate action.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said an urgent mechanism was needed "by all relevant parties to allow for a regular provision of emergency needs throughout Gaza".

