At least 37 mothers killed daily in Gaza: Medics

BSS/XINHUA
22 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 12:13 pm

A Palestinian child cries next to his mother after they were rushed into Nasser hospital, following an Israeli strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian child cries next to his mother after they were rushed into Nasser hospital, following an Israeli strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An average of at least 37 mothers are killed per day due to the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Thursday, when the Arab world celebrates its Mother's Day that falls on 21 March annually.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs in Palestine Liberation Organization, along with the Palestinian Prisoners Club Association, said in a joint statement on the occasion of Mother's Day that the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza has resulted in massive deaths of Palestinian mothers and children.

The statement added the Israeli army has carried out mass arrests of women in the enclave since the onset of its all-out conflict against Hamas last October.

"Israeli crimes and violations against female (Palestinian) prisoners, including mothers, escalated dramatically after 7 Oct 2023, with the most prominent being the arrest of mothers as hostages to pressure their husbands or sons and their detention in very harsh conditions," said the statement.

The majority of female Palestinian prisoners, including social activists, were arrested on charges related to incitement or administrative detention.

It called on international women's organizations and movements to bear their responsibilities in the face of the "horrific crimes" against Palestinian women, including female prisoners held by Israel.

