Jordan's King Abdullah: Displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime

Jordan's King Abdullah II addresses a press conference, after a dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Jordan's King Abdullah said in his opening speech at the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday that the forced or internal displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime.

The summit is being held as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas' attack that killed 1,400 people.

More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.