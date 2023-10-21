Jordan's King Abdullah: Displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime
The summit is being held as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas' attack that killed 1,400 people
Jordan's King Abdullah said in his opening speech at the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday that the forced or internal displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime.
More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.