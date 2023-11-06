Jordan says air force dropped urgent medical aid to Gaza

A Jordanian air force crew members load medical supplies onto a military cargo plane that later air-dropped the shipment to an field hospital in Gaza on Sunday night. Photo: X/@KingAbdullahII

Jordan's air force personnel air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza early on Monday, according to a post on X from Jordan's king and state media.

"A royal air force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza whose supplies were about to run out due to the delay of delivering aid through Rafah crossing", Jordan's state news agency said citing a military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren pic.twitter.com/HOWI2VL7hL— عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) November 5, 2023

Jordan announced last week recalled its ambassador to Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostage.