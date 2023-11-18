Jordan minister doubts Israel can wipe out Hamas

The Israel-Hamas war has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (not pictured), in Amman, Jordan November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni/FIle Photo
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (not pictured), in Amman, Jordan November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni/FIle Photo

Jordan's foreign minister said on Saturday that he did not understand how Israel's goal of obliterating the Palestinian fighter group Hamas it is fighting in Gaza could be achieved.

"Israel says it wants to wipe out Hamas. There's a lot of military people here, I just don't understand how this objective can be realized," said Ayman Safadi.

He warned Jordan would do "whatever it takes to stop" the displacement of Palestinians, amid heavy Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other Islamist fighters.

"We will never allow that to happen, in addition to it being a war crime, it would be a direct threat to our national security. We'll do whatever it takes to stop it" said Safadi at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain.

The Israel-Hamas war has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. They fear that Israel could expel Palestinians en masse from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians have surged since 7 Oct attack.

"This war is not taking us anywhere but towards more conflict, more suffering and the threat of expanding into regional wars," said Safadi.

