Jewish activists arrested during Gaza war protest in US Congress building

Police officers operate during a protest in support of Palestinians inside of the Cannon Office Building one day prior to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address to the US Congress in Washington, US, July 23, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

US Capitol Police arrested Jewish activists protesting against US military support for Israel inside a congressional building on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver a speech to Congress.

The protesters, organised by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases "not in our name" and "Jews say stop arming Israel." Some carried banners reading "ceasefire now" and "let Gaza live."

Protests are planned to coincide with Netanyahu's visit, in which he will meet President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"For the past 9 months, we've witnessed countless horrors in Gaza, committed in our names and funded by our government," Jewish Voice for Peace wrote on social media.

The activist group said over 250 protesters were arrested and 400 people took part in the demonstration.

Police said around 200 people were arrested.

"We told the people, who legally entered, to stop or they would be arrested. They did not stop," the police said in a statement.

"Demonstrating inside the Congressional Buildings is against the law."