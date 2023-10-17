Japan preparing for talks with Iran on Israel-Gaza war

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 02:32 pm

Related News

Japan preparing for talks with Iran on Israel-Gaza war

Japan is the current chair of the Group of 7 developed nations and Kamikawa said it was monitoring the situation in Gaza "with concern"

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 02:32 pm
Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel&#039;s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Japan is preparing to hold talks with Iran on Israel's war with Hamas, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Tuesday, adding that it would also provide $10 million emergency aid for Gaza.

Japan is the current chair of the Group of 7 developed nations and Kamikawa said it was monitoring the situation in Gaza "with concern".

"I'm in the final stages of preparing to hold telephone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian today," Kamikawa told reporters.

There was no immediate confirmation about the call from Tehran.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Iran-backed Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, after itst fighters' deadly attacks on Israeli towns and kibbutzes.

Kamikawa said there are currently about 900 Japanese citizens in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hideki Murai later said the government planned to evacuate them with Japanese military aircraft as early as in the second half of this week.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

6h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

9h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

7h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

1d | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World