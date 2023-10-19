Japan asks Iran to talk to Hamas and try to calm Mideast tensions

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 02:30 pm

Related News

Japan asks Iran to talk to Hamas and try to calm Mideast tensions

They also seek to evacuate 900 Japanese citizens from Israel and Palestine

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa waits for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive for a meeting, Monday, 18 Sept., 2023, in New York. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa waits for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive for a meeting, Monday, 18 Sept., 2023, in New York. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa asked his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday (14 October) to talk to the militant Palestinian group Hamas to try to ease tension in the conflict with Israel, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. 

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Iran-backed Hamas that rules Gaza after fighters burst into Israel on 7 October, killing 1,300 people, mainly civilians, in the deadliest day in the country's 75-year-old history.

Kamikawa held a phone call with Hossein Abdollahian on Tuesday as Israel prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas that has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.

Kamikawa and Abdollahian agreed to cooperate to improve humanitarian access to Gaza, a foreign ministry statement said.

They also reached an agreement on the importance of the international community coming together for humanitarian support. 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday Israel's "genocide" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip should stop "immediately".

Kamikawa said there were currently about 900 Japanese citizens in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hideki Murai later said the government planned to evacuate them with Japanese military aircraft as early as in the second half of this week.

Japan / Iran / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

30m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World