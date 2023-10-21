Italy's Meloni urges international community not to fall into Hamas 'trap'

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
21 October, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 09:47 pm

Related News

Italy's Meloni urges international community not to fall into Hamas 'trap'

Reuters
21 October, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 09:47 pm
President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni prior to the Cairo Summit for Peace, at the St. Regis in Cairo, Egypt, October 21, 2023. UAE Presidential Court /Handout via REUTERS
President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni prior to the Cairo Summit for Peace, at the St. Regis in Cairo, Egypt, October 21, 2023. UAE Presidential Court /Handout via REUTERS

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that the international community must avoid an escalation in the war between Israel and Hamas and set a roadmap towards the two states solution.

Meloni made the remarks while speaking in Egypt at the Cairo international summit for peace in the Middle East as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people.

"Although our starting points are far apart, our interests overlap perfectly: that what is happening in Gaza does not become a much wider conflict, a religious war, a clash of civilisations," Meloni said speaking in Italian.

"I have the impression that this was the real aim of the Hamas attack, not to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, but an attack that would create an unbridgeable gap between the Palestinians and the Israelis, meaning that the target is all of us, and we cannot fall into this trap, which would be very stupid."

The Italian premier met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo before travelling to Tel Aviv to meet Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meloni and Abbas discussed the need to work hard for a de-escalation of the Israel-Hamas war and for a two-state solution, the Italian leader told journalists, referring to the idea of establishing two separate and independent states, one for Israelis and one for Palestinians.

"I hope that there is a responsibility on the part of whole international community, and it seems to me that there is, to speed up this process and provide a structural solution to the conflict," Meloni said.

She stressed that a two-state solution must have a clear timeframe.

World+Biz / Middle East

Italy / Giorgia Meloni / Israel-Hamas / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

15h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

2h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

4h | TBS World
Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

6h | TBS World
How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

9h | Corporate Talks