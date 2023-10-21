Israel's new land grab strategy is working as settlers push Bedouins off West Bank territory

Israeli aggression and land grabbing in the West Bank, already increasing in the past year, has accelerated since the war began two weeks ago, reports The Guardian.

The agents of this land grab are radical settlers on small outposts, who use their large herds of sheep and goats to intimidate and often violently expel Palestinian shepherds from vast swathes of land.

"This has been the most successful land-grab strategy since 1967," said Yehuda Shaul, a prominent activist who is director of the Israeli Center for Public Affairs think tank, and a founder of Breaking the Silence, an NGO that exposes military abuses in occupied areas.

Over the last year alone, 110,000 dunams, or 110 sq km (42 sq miles), was effectively annexed by settlers on herding outposts, he said. All the built-up settlement areas constructed since 1967 cover only 80 sq km.

He also reported that this recent aggression has seen between 5,000 and 20,000 Palestinians displaced from northern Sinai to make way for Israeli settlements.

The settlers and their political allies have celebrated this relatively new approach to annexation.

"One action that we've expanded over the years is the shepherding farms," Ze'ev "Zambish" Hever, the secretary general of the settler organisation Amana, told a 2021 conference.

"Today they cover close to twice the land that the built-up communities cover … we understand the significance of the matter: see, it is a lot."

About 450,000 Israelis have settled in what is now Area C of the West Bank – the area under full Israeli military and political control – since the occupation of the Palestinian territories began in 1967, some motivated by religious or nationalistic reasons, and others by the cheaper cost of living.

"This was already the most significant displacement we've seen since the 1970s. Now you have seen two villages abandoned in one week," Shaul said. "This is on steroids."

Herder settlers living near the village of al-Mu'arrajat had begun stopping Palestinians, asking for their IDs and telling them they had 24 hours to leave their homes, said Alia Mlehat, 27.

They had blocked people from leaving the village, pulled people out of their cars, and driven between homes, she said. They all had assault rifles and sometimes shot into the air.

"Since the beginning of the war, no one can go anywhere," she said. "It is a slow process of deepening fear … there is no way out, as the war has restricted our lives."

The only journeys out of her community now were one-way trips. "One man left already with his wife and children. Five other families are considering leaving," she said.

The denial of grazing access adds economic warfare to physical violence. Cutting off land for grazing and growing fodder forces herders to sell off some animals, and with smaller flocks, they make less money and are more vulnerable to sickness, injury or other loss.

"Palestinian herders should be self-reliant based on their established livelihoods. Instead, they need humanitarian assistance because of settler violence and the failure of Israeli authorities to hold perpetrators accountable," the UN OCHA report said.

The impact was so serious, that it may amount to a war crime, the statement added. Along with demolitions, evictions and restrictions on movement and construction, the attacks on herders created "a coercive environment that contributes to displacement that may amount to forcible transfer, a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention".

Even Israeli activists trying to protect Bedouin communities or bring them food and water while documenting the abuses are not safe.

Hagar Gefen, 71, an anthropologist who lives and helps the Palestinian shepherds, was beaten violently last year. She ended up hospitalised with several broken ribs and a punctured lung.

No one has been prosecuted for that attack, and activists and Palestinians say they have little faith in Israeli authorities in the West Bank