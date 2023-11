A general view shows the border between Israel and Lebanon as seen from the Israeli side, November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Israel's military said on Monday it was striking targets belonging to the Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to a large barrage of rockets fired at northern Israeli cities.

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters that fighter jets were attacking a broad range of targets and the military will continue to have a "significant response" every time Israel is fired upon.