Israeli tech billionaire hopes for two-state solution despite daughter's killing

Danielle Waldman, the daughter of Israeli tech giant Eyal Waldman, founder of Mellanox Technologies, danced the last dance of her young life sometime before dawn on 7 October.

There is a brief video of the 24-year-old, revealing only a hint of the horrors to come, reports BBC.

It shows her sitting in the back seat of a car with two friends and her boyfriend, Noam Shai, in the front seat behind the wheel. Strands of her long curly hair escape from her grey hoodie.

"Want me to drive very, very fast?" he asks. "I know how to do that."

"Correct," replies a female passenger. A bearded young man sitting beside Danielle tries to provide reassurance. "We will be alright," he says. "Everything is okay, right?" Next, from the front, an urgent demand - "left, or right?"

That's where the video ends.

According to reports, the group was targeted by Hamas and the car was riddled with bullets soon after.

Except for the front seat passenger, who was taken hostage, everyone in the car was killed, along with the other 360 Israelis who went to dance at the festival in the Negev desert near the Gaza border, says CNN.

By sundown that day, 1,200 Israelis had been killed.

Since then, Israel has gone to war in Gaza "to eradicate Hamas," and Palestinians, in turn, have suffered casualties.