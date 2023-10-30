Israeli tanks on the edge of Gaza City, key road cut

An Israeli tank drives on a road following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli tanks on Monday entered the edge of Gaza City and cut a key road from the north to the south of the war-torn Palestinian territory, witnesses told AFP.

The witnesses said tanks were seen in the Zaytun district. "They have cut the Salahedin road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it," said one resident.

Israeli forces have stepped up a ground offensive in recent days as part of its military response to the 7 October Hamas attacks, vowing to topple Gaza's rulers.