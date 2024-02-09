Israeli strikes kill 13 as concerns grow about looming operation in Rafah

Hamas-Israel war

AP/UNB
09 February, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 10:04 am

Related News

Israeli strikes kill 13 as concerns grow about looming operation in Rafah

AP/UNB
09 February, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 10:04 am
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, 8 Feb, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, 8 Feb, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Two women and five children were among at least 13 people killed as Israeli airstrikes pounded the city of Rafah on Gaza's southern border, according to the hospital that received the remains.

The overnight airstrikes came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a cease-fire proposal from the Palestinian militant group Hamas and said he would expand the offensive into Rafah.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, left Israel on Thursday as the divide grows between the two close allies on the way forward.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million population has been driven by Israel's military offensive toward the border with Egypt. Unable to leave the tiny Palestinian territory, many are living in makeshift tent camps or overflowing UN-run shelters.

The Palestinian death toll from the war has surpassed 27,840 people, the Health Ministry in Gaza said. A quarter of Gaza's residents are starving.

The war began with Hamas' 7 October assault into Israel, in which militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250. Hamas is still holding over 130 hostages, but around 30 of them are believed to be dead.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

5h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

22h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

15h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

16h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

20h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

21h | Videos