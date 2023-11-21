Israeli strike on refugee camp kills 17

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
21 November, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 11:27 am

According to it, women and children were among those killed in the attack carried out after midnight

Palestinian children react after an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 18, 2023. Reuters
Palestinian children react after an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 18, 2023. Reuters

At least 17 people have been killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian WAFA news agency said.

According to it, women and children were among those killed in the attack carried out after midnight. The news agency also reported that several people sustained wounds.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

In response, Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and has begun delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.

