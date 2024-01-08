Israeli strike kills two Palestinian journalists in Gaza, officials say

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
08 January, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 08:49 am

Related News

Israeli strike kills two Palestinian journalists in Gaza, officials say

Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya were both freelancers

Reuters
08 January, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 08:49 am
Sister of Palestinian journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh, attends his funeral, after Hamza was killed in an Israeli strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Sister of Palestinian journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh, attends his funeral, after Hamza was killed in an Israeli strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli air strike on a car near Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday killed two Palestinian journalists who were reporting, according to health officials in Gaza and the journalists' union there.

Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya were both freelancers. Al-Dahdouh had done freelance work for Al Jazeera and was the son of the Qatar-based TV station's chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh. A third freelancer, Hazem Rajab, was wounded.

Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the killing of the two and said it had been a deliberate attack.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We urge the International Criminal Court, the governments and human rights organisations, and the United Nations to hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes and demand an end to the targeting and killing of journalists," the network said in a statement.

A statement from the Israeli military said that "an IDF aircraft identified and struck a terrorist who operated an aircraft that posed a threat to IDF troops."

"We are aware of the reports that during the strike, two other suspects who were in the same vehicle as the terrorist were also hit," the statement said.

In a statement on 16 Dec, in response to the death of another Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza, the Israeli army, said "the IDF has never, and will never, deliberately target journalists".

The Israel-Hamas war that started on 7 Oct has been deadly for journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international watchdog, said that as of Saturday, 77 journalists and media workers had been killed - 70 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese.

The Hamas-run Gaza government's media office said the two new deaths raised its own tally of journalists killed by the Israeli offensive to 109.

A video posted on an Al Jazeera-linked YouTube channel showed Wael Al-Dahdouh crying next to his son's body and holding his hand. Later, after his son's burial, he said in televised remarks that journalists in Gaza would keep doing their job.

"All the world needs to see what is happening here," he said.

Wael Al-Dahdouh is particularly well known to viewers across the Middle East after he learned during a live broadcast last month that his wife, another son, daughter and grandson had been killed in an Israeli air strike.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday's killings were an "unimaginable tragedy" and that he was "deeply deeply sorry" for the Al-Dahdouh family's loss.

"One (journalist killed) is far too many" Blinken said at a press conference in Doha, the Qatari capital.

Another journalist who died covering the conflict was Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah. A Lebanese citizen, he was killed on 13 Oct by an Israeli tank crew while filming cross-border shelling in Lebanon, a Reuters investigation found.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

15m | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

15m | Panorama
In late December, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers broke through the $100-billion threshold and became the first woman to ever amass so much wealth. Photo: DW

L'Oreal heiress Bettencourt Meyers: First $100-billion woman

10m | Panorama
One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

15m | Videos
Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

12h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

11h | Videos
Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

10h | Videos