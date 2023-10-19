Israeli MP suspended after anti-Israel statements

The Palestinians also rejected the cash several times in 2019 after Israel trimmed the sum in retaliation for funds going to the families of jailed or killed militants Photo: Collected

MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash-Ta'al), an Israeli MP, has been suspended for 45 days without salary for two weeks by the Knesset Ethics Committee due to his statement against the State of Israel.

The committee stated in its announcement that it "expresses deep disgust over [Cassif's] statements, which come after two committee decisions in his case regarding the use of terms associated with the Holocaust", reports Israel National News.

Approximately 400 complaints were filed with the committee against Cassif due to his statements.

According to reports, the committee discussed, among other things, comments Cassif made in an interview with an American media outlet in which he claimed that "Israel wanted this violence", in connection with the war in Gaza.

Cassif also claimed that Israel is attacking Gaza to "implement a fascist plan" of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

A statement from the committee said that it "announces that it will show zero tolerance for statements of this type."

Cassif, the sole Jewish representative of the predominantly Arab Hadash-Ta'al party, has been involved in several controversies in the past.

Earlier this year, the Knesset Ethics Committee decided to temporarily suspend Cassif from the plenary following a verbal confrontation in which he called MK Almog Cohen, among other things, a "stinking Nazi", "zero", "stupid" and "bloodthirsty".

Previously, Cassif had called Ayelet Shaked, who at the time was serving as Justice Minister, a "neo-Nazi scum" on Facebook. Additionally, in 2017, he was recorded during a class comparing the State of Israel to Nazi Germany, warning that Israel was "on a slippery slope" to fascism.