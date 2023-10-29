Israeli military, asked about Gaza coms blackout, says we do what needed to protect forces

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 10:00 am

Related News

Israeli military, asked about Gaza coms blackout, says we do what needed to protect forces

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 10:00 am
A customer speaks to a member of staff at a gun shop at the Caliber 3 shooting range in Gush Etzion, an Israeli settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A customer speaks to a member of staff at a gun shop at the Caliber 3 shooting range in Gush Etzion, an Israeli settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's chief military spokesperson declined to say whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout that hit Gaza on Friday and which has left the besieged enclave largely cut off but said it would do what it needed to protect its forces.

Asked whether Israel had knocked out cellular services at the start of the ground offensive that began on Friday night, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said:

"We do what we have to do to secure our forces for as long as we must, temporary or permanent, as much as we need to and we will not say anything further about that."

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / IDF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

13h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

15h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

22h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS