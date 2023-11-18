Israeli forces order Shifa hospital evacuation in 'next hour': AFP

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
18 November, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 02:21 pm

Related News

Israeli forces order Shifa hospital evacuation in 'next hour': AFP

Al-Shifa hospital -- Gaza's biggest -- has become the focus of the Israel-Hamas war, now entering its seventh week after the 7 October attacks on southern Israel

BSS/AFP
18 November, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 02:21 pm
Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa/File Photo
Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa/File Photo

Israeli troops ordered the evacuation of Al-Shifa hospital "in the next hour" over loudspeakers on Saturday, an AFP journalist at the scene reported, as troops combed the facility for Hamas hideouts.

Al-Shifa hospital -- Gaza's biggest -- has become the focus of the Israel-Hamas war, now entering its seventh week after the October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

Israel claims Hamas operates a base underneath Al-Shifa, a charge the militants deny.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The United Nations estimated 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians were sheltering at Al-Shifa before Israeli troops moved in on Wednesday.

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza has announced dozens of deaths there as a result of power cuts caused by fuel shortages amid intense combat.

Israel has made repeated calls for the hospital to be evacuated to the south, however medical professionals say the patients cannot be moved.

Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya told AFP Israeli troops instructed him to ensure "the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront".

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

48m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy