Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: ministry

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed Tuesday during Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank, where violence has surged in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said.

According to the ministry, Amir Wahdan, 14, was killed in Tubas in the northern West Bank, where the army said troops had gone in to arrest "two wanted suspects".

Witnesses told AFP that clashes broke out with young people throwing stones at Israeli army vehicles and soldiers responding with fire.

According to the army, "several gunmen opened fire at the security forces, who responded with live fire".

Near Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, 17-year-old Malik Deghreh was killed by Israeli fire, the Palestinian ministry said.

Clashes erupted after the Israeli army entered a village to carry out searches, witnesses said, adding that the teenager who died was hit by four bullets.

A young Palestinian was also killed overnight Monday in Beitunia, a village between the Israeli Ofer prison and Ramallah, the ministry said.

Since Friday, dozens of young Palestinians have been gathering every evening in Beitunia to welcome Palestinian prisoners being released in exchange for Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

On each occasion, the Israeli army has fired tear gas canisters and opened fire, injuring dozens.

The Israeli army said it went into Beitunia overnight "to prevent any riots" but that as soldiers approached, "assailants hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the forces and lit up trash on the main road".
The Israeli forces responded with dispersal techniques and "live fire", it added.

Violence has flared in the West Bank -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- following the October 7 attacks on southern Israel by Hamas which left 1,200 dead, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's retaliatory bombardments and ground offensive have killed nearly 15,000 people in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas government says.

In the West Bank, more than 230 Palestinians have been killed since then by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

