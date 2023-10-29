Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence surges across the territory in parallel with the ongoing war in Gaza.

More than 110 Palestinians and one Israeli have been killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on 7 October.

The health ministry said three people aged 29 to 31 were shot dead by Israeli forces at dawn, with the incidents taking place in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, in Nablus's Askar refugee camp and in Tubas, a town further north.

It did not provide further details and the Israeli military did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP.

Israel occupied the West Bank during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out raids on Palestinian communities.

In recent months there has also been a rise in violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

On Saturday, a 40-year-old Palestinian who was harvesting his olives was killed by a settler in the village of Sawiya near Nablus, the health ministry said.