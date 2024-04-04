Israeli explanation for aid workers deaths 'not good enough', Australia PM says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 09:04 am

Related News

Israeli explanation for aid workers deaths 'not good enough', Australia PM says

Israel said on Tuesday it mistakenly killed workers of charity World Central Kitchen

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 09:04 am
Australia&#039;s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a joint media statement with Laos&#039; Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, in Melbourne, Australia, March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a joint media statement with Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, in Melbourne, Australia, March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo

Israel's explanation for the deaths from an air strike in Gaza of seven aid workers, including Australian woman Zomi Frankcom, was "not good enough", Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.

Israel said on Tuesday it mistakenly killed workers of charity World Central Kitchen, drawing widespread condemnation from the United States and several allies. The dead included citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

"We need to have accountability for how it has occurred, and what is not good enough is the statements that have been made, including that this is just a product of war," Albanese said during a press conference in Sydney.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Albanese seemed to be referring to comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message on Tuesday in which he said that "this happens in war" as the Israeli military promised an independent investigation.

Celebrity chef Jose Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen, told Reuters on Wednesday that the Israeli attack had targeted his workers "systematically, car by car." He said the World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza had clear communication with the military, which knew their movements.

Albanese said Frankcom was travelling in a vehicle clearly identified as an aid vehicle and it should not have been at risk. He demanded full accountability on a call with Netanyahu on Wednesday.

"They have committed to a full and proper investigation. I want that to be transparent and I want those findings to be made public so that we find out how exactly this can occur," he said.

World+Biz

Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

11m | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

21h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

12h | Videos
This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

6m | Videos
The jobless workers are suffering

The jobless workers are suffering

1h | Videos
The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

13h | Videos