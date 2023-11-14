Israeli drone strike in West Bank kills three Palestinians, two others shot dead: WAFA
Israeli troops shot dead two other Palestinians during earlier clashes in a refugee camp in the city
At least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, the Palestinians' official news agency WAFA reported, citing a hospital in the western city of Tulkarm.
