Israeli drone strike in West Bank kills three Palestinians, two others shot dead: WAFA

Reuters
14 November, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 09:50 am

A Palestinian boy checks the damage at a mosque which was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian boy checks the damage at a mosque which was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

At least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, the Palestinians' official news agency WAFA reported, citing a hospital in the western city of Tulkarm.

Israeli troops shot dead two other Palestinians during earlier clashes in a refugee camp in the city, WAFA reported.

