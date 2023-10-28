Israeli bombings intensify as Gaza goes dark
- Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip is intensifying after the military says its ground forces are "expanding operations" into the territory.
- Hamas says its fighters are confronting Israeli troops in various locations.
- International media and aid agencies say they lost contact with staff in Gaza amid a near-total communications blackout.
- UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approves non-binding resolution calling for a humanitarian truce.
- US President Biden's administration says it is "not drawing red lines" for Israel.
- At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7; More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.
7:37am
Full Israeli ground invasion would threaten more than 1 million children: Aid group
Save the Children says children will "bear the brunt" of Israel's intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip, reports Al Jazeera.
"While the scale and nature of this operation remain unclear, in the event of a full ground incursion, more than one million children's lives – nearly half of the 2.3 million population of Gaza – will be on the line," the group said in a statement.
Jason Lee, the group's country director in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressed that Palestinian children and their parents are experiencing "pure horror".
"The Gaza Strip is a small, densely populated urban environment, with no way out. Any military ground operation inside Gaza puts children in immediate danger and has devastating impacts on access to healthcare, water, shelter and food," he said.
7:35am
housands of protesters stage sit-in at NYC's Grand Central Station to demand ceasefire
The Jewish Voice for Peace advocacy group posted a video of the protest action on social media.
"Right now, Israeli warplanes are flatting entire neighborhoods in Gaza. This is what the US government is supporting," the organisation wrote on X.
7:34am
Gaza information blackout 'risks providing cover for mass atrocities': HRW
Deborah Brown, the senior technology and human rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the near-total communication blackout in the bombarded enclave is preventing people from "communicating with loved ones and accessing life-saving medical and other essential services".
She added: "This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations."
Amnesty International also said the lack of communication "means that it will be even more difficult to obtain critical information and evidence about human rights violations and war crimes being committed against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and to hear directly from those experiencing the violations".
7:31am
New US House speaker speaks to Israel's Netanyahu: Al Jazeera
Republican Mike Johnson, whose election to the top role in the US House of Representatives this week ended three weeks of political deadlock, posted a photo on X of him speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports Al Jazeera.
"The House of Representatives stands with Israel and I reaffirmed our strong support," he said in the post.
Johnson, an evangelical Christian and staunch conservative has promised steadfast support for Israel. In his first action as speaker, he brought a resolution in support of Israel and condemning Hamas to the House floor.
The Haaretz newspaper has also documented Johnson's ties to Israel's far-right. He travelled to Israel in 2020 on a trip organised by a group whose leader lives in an illegal Israeli settlement, according to the newspaper.
He also visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque with right-wing groups and legislators, according to Haaretz.
7:25am
Israel bombing around hospitals in Gaza: AJ correspondent
Al Jazeera's Safwat Kahlout, reporting from the northern Gaza Strip, cites witnesses as saying that Israel has been bombing around the Indonesian Hospital and Al-Shifa Hospital in the besieged territory.
Israel had accused Hamas of using Al-Shifa as a base, which the Palestinian group firmly denied.
"We don't know if this bombardment around the Al-Shifa Hospital was a kind of warning or an extension of the ongoing Israeli air raids that have been intensifying in Gaza City and in the rest of Gaza," Kahlout said.
7:20am
A recap of the latest developments
It's just after 3am on Friday (00:00 GMT) in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.
Here's a recap of the developments in the last few hours:
- Hamas says it is confronting Israeli ground incursions into Gaza, stressing that the group is ready to "thwart" Israel's advances.
- Israel is intensifying its bombardments of Gaza as internet and phone services go down across the Palestinian enclave.
- The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passes a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza, despite US and Israeli opposition.
- UN agencies say they are unable to contact staff in Gaza amid the near-total communications blackout and call for civilians to be protected.
- Biden administration says it is "not drawing red lines" for Israel, reiterating its unwavering support for the Israeli military campaign.
- The US embassy in Lebanon urges American citizens to leave the country "now" amid fears that the conflict may widen.
