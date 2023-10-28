Israeli bombings intensify as Gaza goes dark

Save the Children says children will "bear the brunt" of Israel's intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip, reports Al Jazeera.

"While the scale and nature of this operation remain unclear, in the event of a full ground incursion, more than one million children's lives – nearly half of the 2.3 million population of Gaza – will be on the line," the group said in a statement.

Jason Lee, the group's country director in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressed that Palestinian children and their parents are experiencing "pure horror".

"The Gaza Strip is a small, densely populated urban environment, with no way out. Any military ground operation inside Gaza puts children in immediate danger and has devastating impacts on access to healthcare, water, shelter and food," he said.