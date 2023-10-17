Israeli bombing kills 16th journalist in Gaza

Smoke rises in the air following Israeli bombings in Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A 16th Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli air raid on a residential building in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

Sources told Anadolu Agency that Mohammad Balousha, who worked for "Palestine Today", was killed in an Israeli air raid on Al-Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

The air raid left many others injured, according to eyewitnesses.

On Sunday, the Palestinian journalists syndicate said 11 Palestinian journalists were killed by Israeli bombing on Gaza and 20 others injured.