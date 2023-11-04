Israel attacks school; Death toll crosses 9200

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his British counterpart, James Cleverly, have held a phone call discussing the situation in Gaza and bilateral ties, reports Al Jazeera.

"I recommend that the British government look at the developments in the region with a realistic approach," Iranian media quoted Amirabdollahian as saying.

"In any approach, it should be known that the root of the Palestinian crisis goes back to the occupation of the Israeli regime,"Amirabdollahian said, adding within the framework of international law, the principle of proportionality should be taken into account during a war.