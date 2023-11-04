Israel attacks school; Death toll crosses 9200
Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Summary
- An attack on an ambulance convoy in Gaza City on Friday killed at least 15 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel confirmed that it hit an ambulance, but said that Hamas fighters had been the target, without providing evidence.
- A school hosting displaced civilians and people evacuating south were also hit by Israel, according to the ministry, killing at least 20 and 14 people respectively.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a trip to Israel on Friday, where he met Prime Minister Netanyahu. He will travel to Jordan on Saturday for a summit with several Arab leaders.
- At least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel. At least 24 Israeli soldiers have been killed since ground operations began in Gaza.
11:25am
Iranian, British foreign ministers discuss war
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his British counterpart, James Cleverly, have held a phone call discussing the situation in Gaza and bilateral ties, reports Al Jazeera.
"I recommend that the British government look at the developments in the region with a realistic approach," Iranian media quoted Amirabdollahian as saying.
"In any approach, it should be known that the root of the Palestinian crisis goes back to the occupation of the Israeli regime,"Amirabdollahian said, adding within the framework of international law, the principle of proportionality should be taken into account during a war.
9:00am
UN Secretary-General 'horrified' by Israel's attack on ambulances
A statement from UN chief Antonio Guterres has just come in.
"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al-Shifa Hospital," Guterres said. "The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing."
Guterres added that the conflict "must stop".
7:36am
US expects Israeli air attacks to decrease soon: CNN
A senior US official has told CNN that the US expects Israel to change its tactics in its conflict against Hamas in the coming days, and shift from its current intense air bombardment of Gaza, which has killed thousands of civilians, and instead adopt "more of a tactical focus on the ground campaign" aimed at clearing out Hamas's underground tunnel network.
The official, however, distanced the US from support for a ceasefire, and instead said that the US was emphasising "humanitarian pauses".
7:35am
Relief in Lebanon as Hezbollah's Nasrallah holds off on wider Israel war: Al Jazeera
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday called for a ceasefire in Gaza while holding off on announcing any broader conflict with Israel, bringing relief to Lebanon where many were fearing the prospects of war, reports Al Jazeera.
Nasrallah claimed that Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which set off the current war, was carried out without Hezbollah or Iran's knowledge, in a live televised address on Friday.
7:30am
A recap of the latest developments
Here's a recap of the developments in the last few hours.
- Israeli attacks have struck near at least three hospitals in Gaza, according to local health authorities, including one that hit a medical convoy near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, killing 15 people and injuring 16 others.
- A school hosting displaced people in the Saftawi neighbourhood also was hit in an Israeli attack that killed at least 20 people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.
- In a separate attack, children are among at least 14 Palestinians killed while escaping south along Gaza's coastal road, according to officials.
- Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Israel is pursuing a goal it cannot achieve, as he delivered his first public speech since the start of the war.
- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said it can no longer provide safety at shelters under the UN flag. UNRWA said at least 38 people have died in UN facilities since the war began.
- At least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.
