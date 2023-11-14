Israeli attacks displaced 700,000 children in Gaza: UN

Smoke rises above Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Summary

Israeli forces continue to attack medical facilities.

All the hospitals in northern Gaza have been forced to shut down

UN says 700,000 children in Gaza have been "forced to leave everything behind" amid relentless Israeli bombardment

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October

11:14am

Recent events:

Israeli air and drone attacks have reportedly killed Palestinians overnight, including in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and the Tulkarem refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank.

Tributes have been shared for Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver after it was confirmed she was killed on 7 October.

About 200,000 Palestinians have moved from the north to the south of Gaza since November 5, the UN has said.

Brazil's Lula has blasted Israel's "inhumane violence" while welcoming home Brazilians who fled Gaza.

Rabbis and US Congress members together demanded a Gaza ceasefire on Monday night while hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists occupied a federal building in California.

At least 11,240 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, although communication "collapses" have impeded updates in recent days, the UN has said.

At least 1,200 Israelis and non-Israelis have been killed in Israel, most in the Hamas attacks on October 7, according to Israeli Medical Services.

10:20am

Indonesians boycott McDonald's, Starbucks over support for Israel: Al Jazeera

Some Indonesians are boycotting US businesses including McDonald's after the fast food chain's Israeli franchisee announced it had donated meals to the Israeli army. The boycotts come as Indonesian President Joko Widodo is in the US where he will attend the APEC summit in San Francisco. On Monday Widodo said a "ceasefire is a must for the sake of humanity" and that the US should "do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza" at a White House meeting with Joe Biden.

10:00am

Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's 'inhumane violence' against women, children in Gaza: Al Jazeera

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blasted Israel's "brutality and violence" as he personally welcomed home Brazilian and Palestinian nationals who were trapped in the Gaza Strip. Lula greeted the evacuees on the runway as their plane landed. "At 78 years old, I have seen a lot of brutality and violence," Lula wrote on social media later. "But I have never seen such inhumane violence against innocent people. Hamas committed an act of terrorism but Israel's response is also lethal against innocent children and women," he said. "Destruction of everything that was built with a lot of struggle, such as schools and hospitals. The Brazilian government will continue fighting for peace, demanding humanist behaviour from other presidents, for a ceasefire," he added. "We will not leave anyone behind," Lula also said of Palestinian families of Brazilians who want to leave Gaza. Presidente Lula recebe repatriados que estavam na Faixa de Gaza https://t.co/pDtihpQpyw— Lula (@LulaOficial) November 14, 2023

9:30am

All Gaza hospitals could shut down in 48 hours: Health ministry

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Dr Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesman for Gaza's health ministry, said that due to fuel shortages, all of the besieged enclave's hospitals could shut down in 48 hours. The spokesman said that healthcare has already been out of service, particularly in the northern part of Gaza, reports Al Jazeera. The two largest medical facilities in Gaza, the al-Shifa and al-Quds hospitals, shut operations on Monday, citing a lack of fuel to keep medical equipment working. UNRWA has described the situation in Gaza as "dire" and has called for a ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the internally-displaced Palestinians.

9:00am

Blinken addresses State Dept dissent over US support for Israel: Al Jazeera

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has moved to address criticism from staff within the US State Department over the Biden administration's support for Israel's war on Gaza. "I know that for many of you, the suffering caused by this crisis is taking a profound personal toll," Blinken said in an emailed letter to State Department staff obtained by the Reuters news agency. "The anguish that comes with seeing the daily images of babies, children, elderly people, women, and other civilians suffering in this crisis is wrenching. I feel it myself," Blinken wrote, according to Reuters. "I also know that some people in the Department may disagree with approaches we are taking or have views on what we can do better. We've organized forums in Washington to hear from you, and urged managers and teams to have candid discussions at posts around the world precisely so we can hear your feedback and ideas. I've asked our senior leadership to keep doing that," he said. "We're listening: what you share is informing our policy and our messages," he added. At least three internal cables criticising US policy on Gaza have been filed with the State Department's internal "dissent channel", which was established during the US war in Vietnam to allow officials and diplomats to raise policy concerns anonymously.

08:55am

About 200,000 Palestinians in Gaza have moved south since 5 November: UN

The UN's humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, says about 200,000 Palestinians have left northern Gaza for southern parts of the enclave since 5 November through an Israeli military "corridor".

"Overcrowding and limited access to shelter, food and water, in the south, are of increasing concern," the agency said.

08:30am

Trudeau discusses Gaza with Macron, no mention of ceasefire

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and French President Emmanuel Macron "agreed on the importance of unimpeded access to life-saving humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians".

Trudeau also "underscored the need for sustained humanitarian pause" in their discussion, according to a statement from his office that did not mention the word "ceasefire".

08:15am

WHO says Gaza hospital unable to bury dead bodies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described Gaza's largest hospital as "nearly a cemetery."

Al-Shifa hospital - which is located in the north of Gaza - has been at the front line of intense fighting over the last few days with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) insisting that Hamas is operating a command-and-control centre in tunnels underneath the hospital. Hamas and the hospital deny this.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said about 600 people remained in the hospital, with others sheltering in hallways, reports BBC.

"Around the hospital there are dead bodies which cannot be taken care of or not even be buried or taken away to any sort of morgue," he said. "The hospital is not working at all any more as it should. It's nearly a cemetery," Lindemeier added.

Doctors have also spoken of bodies piling up and rotting at the hospital.

07:59am

Israeli tanks outside Gaza hospital, Biden hopes for 'less intrusive' action

Israeli tanks advanced on Monday to the gates of Gaza City's main hospital, a chief target in Israel's battle against Hamas, as US President Joe Biden said hospitals must be protected and he hoped for less intrusive Israeli action.

Separately, the armed wing of the Palestinian group said it was ready to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day truce in the war triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was inside Al Shifa hospital, said 32 patients had died in the last three days, including three newborn babies, as a result of the siege of the hospital in northern Gaza and a lack of power.

07:17am

Blinken, Cameron discuss Israel, Ukraine and China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and newly appointed British foreign minister David Cameron discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, relations with China and help for Ukraine during a telephone call on Monday, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken and Lord Cameron underscored continuity in the US-UK special relationship and its importance to regional and global security," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the conversation.

07:00am

Biden says Gaza hospitals 'must be protected'

US President Joe Biden said hospitals in the Gaza Strip must be protected and he hoped for "less intrusive" action by Israel as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital.

Israeli tanks have taken up positions outside Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza City's main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields.

Hamas denies the Israeli claim.