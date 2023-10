An Israeli soldier shades his eyes from the sun as he stands on a self-propelled howitzer near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

The Israeli army raised the number of troops fighting inside the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said Sunday, as the military stepped up its war on Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

"Overnight we increased the entry of IDF forces into the (Gaza) Strip, and they joined the forces already fighting there," Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.