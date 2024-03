Smoke rises from Gaza during an explosion following an airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza has reached 250 since ground operations in the Hamas-ruled territory began in late October, according to the latest toll on the army's website on Monday.

The 250th soldier was killed on Monday in what a security source said was the operation centred on the Al-Shifa hospital complex, Gaza's largest.