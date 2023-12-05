Israeli army denies telling WHO to empty aid warehouse in southern Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
05 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 11:18 am

Related News

Israeli army denies telling WHO to empty aid warehouse in southern Gaza

Israel's army on Monday sent dozens of tanks into southern Gaza as part of expanded action against Hamas, as communications were cut across the besieged territory

BSS/AFP
05 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 11:18 am
View of what the Israeli military says are trucks carrying humanitarian aid being transported to Gaza, during a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a location given as tNitzana Crossing, Israel in this screen grab taken from a handout video released November 26, 2023. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS
View of what the Israeli military says are trucks carrying humanitarian aid being transported to Gaza, during a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a location given as tNitzana Crossing, Israel in this screen grab taken from a handout video released November 26, 2023. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS

The Israeli army on Tuesday denied telling the World Health Organization to empty an aid warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours before ground operations in the area render it unusable.

"The truth is that we didn't ask you to evacuate the warehouses and we also made it clear (and in writing) to the relevant #UN representatives," the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, COGAT said on X, formerly Twitter.

"From a #UN official we would expect, at least, to be more accurate," it added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Monday: "Today, WHO received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use".

"We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities," he wrote.

Hamas fighters from Gaza launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and has conducted a relentless air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive, killing around 15,900 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Israel's army on Monday sent dozens of tanks into southern Gaza as part of expanded action against Hamas, as communications were cut across the besieged territory.

The number of operational hospitals in Gaza has dropped from 36 to 18 in less than 60 days, according to the WHO, with three providing only basic first aid and others offering partial services.

Twelve hospitals still remain operational in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, according to the WHO.

At a press conference earlier on Monday, the WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed al-Mandhari, said the intensification of military ground operations in southern Gaza risked depriving thousands of people of health care.

"We saw what happened in the north of Gaza. This cannot serve as a model for the south," he said.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

25m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy