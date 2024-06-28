Israeli anti-government protesters march on Netanyahu's home

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
28 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:33 pm

Related News

Israeli anti-government protesters march on Netanyahu's home

Demonstrators yelled through megaphones, waved flags and banged on snare drums while police officers stood at barricades

Reuters
28 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:33 pm
People protest on a day of strike and resistance, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&#039;s residence in Jerusalem, June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People protest on a day of strike and resistance, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Anti-government protesters gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday and converged on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home, lighting a bonfire on the street outside and calling for his resignation.

"We've been abandoned - Elections now!" read one sign that rose above the crowd. Demonstrators yelled through megaphones, waved flags and banged on snare drums while police officers stood at barricades.

Such demonstrations have grown more frequent as the war against Hamas in Gaza rages on and fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon threatens to escalate, but they have not reached the fever pitch of a year ago when Netanyahu's government tried to overhaul Israel's justice system.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Many in the crowd, which appeared to number in the thousands, also chanted their support for reaching a deal to free some 120 Israeli hostages being held by Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

As the sun began to set, protesters blocked traffic and lit a large bonfire on the central Jerusalem street. But there were no reports of major scuffles and police did not use a water cannon to control the crowd, as they have during more rowdy demonstrations.

The protest movement has yet to change the political landscape, and Netanyahu still controls a stable majority in parliament.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / Hamas / Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

4h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

15h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

16h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

17h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

18h | Videos