Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas leader and family members: Hamas media

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 04:32 pm

Related News

Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas leader and family members: Hamas media

It was also reported that 68-year-old Jamila al-Shanti, widow of Hamas leader and co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantissi, was killed in an air raid

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 04:32 pm
A rocket is fired from Gaza toward Israel, in Gaza, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A rocket is fired from Gaza toward Israel, in Gaza, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli strike killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family in their house, a Hamas-aligned news agency said on Thursday, report Reuters.

The only female member of the Hamas Politburo, the group's main decision-making body, has also been killed by Israeli air raids, according to Palestinian media reports.

It was also reported that 68-year-old Jamila al-Shanti, widow of Hamas leader and co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantissi, was killed in an air raid, says Al Jazeera.

Al-Rantissi was killed by Israel in April 2004.

World+Biz / Middle East

Hamas / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

29m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World