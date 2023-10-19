Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas leader and family members: Hamas media

A rocket is fired from Gaza toward Israel, in Gaza, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli strike killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family in their house, a Hamas-aligned news agency said on Thursday, report Reuters.

The only female member of the Hamas Politburo, the group's main decision-making body, has also been killed by Israeli air raids, according to Palestinian media reports.

It was also reported that 68-year-old Jamila al-Shanti, widow of Hamas leader and co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantissi, was killed in an air raid, says Al Jazeera.

Al-Rantissi was killed by Israel in April 2004.