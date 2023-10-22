Israeli air strike hits West Bank refugee camp

Palestinians gather around residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City. Photo: REUTERS

What we know so far:

An Israeli air strike hit the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army has confirmed. Two Palestinian medical workers were killed, Palestinian medics have said.

Local and diplomatic pressure is mounting on Israel to secure the release of more captives as Hamas says it informed Qatar of its intention to release a further two for humanitarian reasons but Israeli authorities declined the offer. Israel called Hamas's claims "mendacious propaganda".

Arab leaders at a summit in Egypt condemned Israel's bombardment of Gaza and demanded renewed efforts to end the decades-long cycle of violence.

Red Crescent trucks carrying food and medicine, but not fuel, started entering Gaza from Egypt. It is unclear if more will do the same on Sunday.

At least 4,385 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardment on Gaza since the Hamas attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

10:31am

Thousands gather to support Palestine in Malaysia

A large pro-Palestine rally is under way in Kuala Lumpur's Independence Square, also known as Dataran Merdeka. Planned by Malaysian organisations Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and MyCare, the rally appears to have drawn several thousand people. Many are carrying homemade signs in support of Palestinians with slogans like "Free Palestine" and "Palestine will never walk alone". Speakers include Malaysian leaders like Izzah Anwar, the daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Largest pro-Palestine rally yet in Malaysia, at the country's iconic Independence Square in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. pic.twitter.com/kkIZRNWejy— Hadi Azmi (@amerhadiazmi) October 22, 2023

10:00am

Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues overnight

Israel is continuing its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip for another night, including an air strike on a shopping plaza, Al Jazeera Arabic has reported. An estimated nine people were killed and dozens more injured by the Israeli air attack on the shopping plaza in Al Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, according to the report from Al Jazeera Arabic. The air attack also led to a huge fire that destroyed several shops. In another deadly Israeli strike overnight, three people, including two women and an eight-year-old child, were killed in an air attack on a house in central Khan Younis, Southern Gaza, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

9:30am

Netanyahu denies knowledge of offer to release two more hostages: Al Jazeera

Israel has reportedly refused an offer from Hamas to release two more captives on humanitarian grounds, according to Hamas spokesperson Khaled al Qaddoumi. Netanyahu's office has reportedly refused the offer and now denies such an offer exists, says Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Jamjoon. "The statement from the office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was short and terse and said the following: 'We will not respond to mendacious propaganda by Hamas we will continue to do everything necessary to bring all the captives and missing back home," Jamjoon said live from occupied East Jerusalem. "This is essentially the office of the prime minister saying Hamas is lying." The dispute follows the release of two American hostages yesterday with the help of Qatari mediation. Meanwhile, heated rhetoric continues to come from Israel's military leaders who say their strikes on Gaza will continue as they prepare for the next phase of war, said Jamjoon, reports Al Jazeera. Questions remain about whether Western leaders can exert diplomatic pressure on Israel to pump the brakes on a ground invasion – at least for now – as captive negotiations continue in Gaza.

9:15am

Israeli strike on Jenin took residents by 'surprise': Al Jazeera

An Israeli air attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank took residents "by surprise", says Al Jazeera correspondent Sara Khairat but it appears there may still be more to come. "Eyewitness spoke to us and said they saw an F-fighter jet in the sky, they heard it and then the Israeli army came out to confirm it was an air strike," said Khairat live from Ramallah. The air strike targeted a mosque associated with the Jenin Brigade, labeled an "underground terrorist group" by Israel, reports Al Jazeera. The mosque was the site of a two-day Israeli siege in July when Israeli forces found a network of tunnels and seized equipment, drones, ammunition, she said. One person is confirmed dead, but more may be found as rubble is cleared out. Following the attack, some residents received text messages on their phone warning them to avoid collaborating with the Jenin Brigade, one of the largest and most popular groups in the West Bank. The messages also said to keep children inside. There are also unconfirmed reports of an Israeli officer calling residents and telling them to turn their "youngsters" over to the police by 7am.

9:00am

US sending air defence systems to Middle East says Pentagon

The US is deploying additional air defence systems to the Middle East in response to escalations in the region, reports Al-Jazeera quoting reports from the Pentagon.

In a statement issued on Saturday night local time, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he had "activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery as well as additional Patriot battalions to locations throughout the [Middle East]".

Austin said the the deployments were in response to "recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces" and to "assist in the defence of Israel".

Austin added that he had placed an unspecified number of additional US forces on "prepare to deploy orders" as part of "contingency planning".

8:30am

Shipment included water for 22,000 people for one day only: Unicef

The convoy of 20 trucks carrying aid supplies that arrived in Gaza on Saturday was nowhere near enough to meet the needs of people in the besieged enclave, officials have said.

The shipment included 44,000 bottles of drinking water but Unicef, which supplied the water, said it was only "enough for 22,000 people for one day", a tiny fraction of the more than 2 million people who live in the Gaza Strip, reports Al-Jazeera.

The 20 trucks that arrived in Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Saturday were nowhere near enough to meet urgent needs, according to officials. Photo: Reuters

The water was part of a humanitarian convoy from the Egyptian Red Crescent and UN agencies, the only convoy to pass through the Rafah crossing since the start of the current Israel-Hamas war.

8:00am

Israel to intensify Gaza strikes, US pushes for more aid

Israel pounded southern Gaza with air strikes early on Sunday and said it would intensify its attacks in the enclave's north, as the US committed to getting more aid to Palestinians running out of food, water, medicines and fuel.

Palestinian media reported at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Palestinian media also said Israel was striking the southern city of Rafah.

The overnight strikes came hours after Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called on Gazans to move south out of harm's way.

"For your own safety move southward. We will continue to attack in the area of Gaza City and increase attacks," Hagari said in a briefing to Israeli reporters on Saturday.

7:20am

Israel strikes a mosque in the occupied West Bank

Israel has struck a mosque in the occupied West Bank, with Palestinian medics reporting at least one person killed, reports Al-Jazeera.

Israeli's military said the strike on the Al-Ansar mosque, located in Jenin refugee camp, killed a number of people from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who Israel said had been using the building as a command centre to plan attacks.

Earlier, the Israeli army confirmed carrying out an airstrike in the Occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses in the Jenin refugee camp told Al-Jazeera that they had heard and seen an F-fighter jet which took a lot of people by surprise because it's rare for Israel to carry out airstrikes in the occupied West Bank.

Jenin is a city in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where some 14,000 people live in a crowded refugee camp by the same name.

7am

Doctors in Gaza warn babies at risk as fuel supplies run-out

The fast-depleting fuel supplies in hospitals in Gaza is putting the lives of 130 premature babies in imminent danger, according to the Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

"The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza," Melanie Ward, the CEO of MAP said in a post on X.

🚨 URGENT UPDATE: Doctors in #Gaza have issued an urgent warning that the lives of 130 premature babies are in imminent danger if fuel does not reach hospitals soon.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/JiVFQIdOwJ— Medical Aid for Palestinians (@MedicalAidPal) October 21, 2023

4:00am

Hamas says Israel refused to receive 2 hostages; Israel calls it propaganda

Hamas says it offered to release two Israelis captured during its deadly raid, but Israel's government refused to take them.

Israel described the claim as "mendacious propaganda".

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, said it informed Qatar of the group's intention to release the two additional people on Friday, the same day it freed Americans Judith Tai Ranaan and her daughter Natalie.

In a later statement, Abu Ubaida said Hamas was ready to free the two people on Sunday "using the same procedures" involved in the release of Judith and Natalie.

Disclaimer: The information and infograpghs provided in this thread have been gathered from sources, including BBC, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and other news networks.