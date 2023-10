A man stands opposite the modern port at the harbour in Port Sudan at Red Sea State, File. . REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Air raid sirens went off in the area of the Red Sea city of Eilat on Tuesday, and Israel's military said the alert concerned a possible hostile aircraft intrusion.

Shortly after the sirens sounded, Israel Radio reported that Israeli air defences shot down a drone over the Red Sea.

Israel's military offered no further details.