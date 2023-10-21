Hamas releases two hostages; Rafah crossing opens for foreign citizens

Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan, U.S. citizens who were taken as hostages by Palestinian Hamas militants, walk while holding hands with Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) Gal Hirsch, Israel's Coordinator for the Captives and Missing, after they were released by the militants, in response to Qatari mediation efforts, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on October 20, 2023. Government of Israel/Handout via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "fight until victory" in Gaza, signalling no pause in his military's bombardment and expected invasion of the enclave after Hamas released two US hostages.

What we know so far:

Humanitarian groups raise concern over Israel's order to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital, which is sheltering hundreds of civilians.

US President Joe Biden speaks to two American captives released by Hamas from Gaza.

The US and EU have noted the "deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza" but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

Israel proceeds with its bombing campaign as a possible ground invasion looms.

Humanitarian aid trucks have not been allowed to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing - Gaza's border with Egypt - and UN chief Antonio Guterres said the safe passage of trucks into Gaza was the "difference between life and death"

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Israel has issued an evacuation order for the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza ahead of a potential strike, which is currently housing more than 400 patients and 12,000 displaced civilians

A senior Israeli official told the BBC there was "a good chance" aid trucks would enter Gaza on Saturday, but there were "ongoing issues which are being solved"

At least 4,137 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas's 7 October attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

12:53pm

Cholera, infectious diseases are Gaza's next big threat

Israel cut off its water pipeline to Gaza, along with the fuel and electricity provisions that power water and sewage plants, after announcing a total blockade of the Palestinian enclave following the Hamas attack.

Oxfam and United Nations agencies have warned that the collapse of water and sanitation services will spark bouts of cholera and other deadly infectious diseases if urgent humanitarian aid is not delivered, reports Al Jazeera.

12:37pm

US Embassy in Israel issues update related to the Rafah crossing: Al Jazeera

The US embassy in Jerusalem has just said it has received information that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open at 10am local time (07:00am GMT). The embassy added that they are not aware of how long the crossing will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza, reports Al Jazeera.

Security Alert 11: We have received info that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Saturday, 21 October, 10:00am local time. If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza. https://t.co/WD8AeWCrkB pic.twitter.com/XPZQUiu10v— U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) October 21, 2023

12:36pm

Hamas to Al Jazeera: 'Will release civilians if Israel stops aggression'

In an interview with Al Jazeera following the release of the two US captives, a member of Hamas's political bureau made a distinction between the "civilians" and "military and settler elements" held by the group. Mohammad Nazzal added that Hamas would release those civilians if the Israeli military stops its aggression.

11:20am

Alleged hospital evacuation order is disturbing - WHO chief

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) has commented on reports that the Israeli military has ordered people to evacuate the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza ahead of a potential strike - as alleged by the Palestinian Red Crescent earlier.

The hospital is currently home to more than 400 patients and 12,000 displaced civilians, according to the Red Crescent.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has posted on X, formerly Twitter:

"Disturbing reports about evacuation order to Al-Quds Hospital. As (the) WHO has repeatedly stressed, it is impossible for these overcrowded hospitals to safely evacuate patients. They must be allowed to perform their lifesaving functions. They must be protected."

11:00am

Overnight Israeli air raids kill 46 in Gaza: Al Jazeera

At least 46 people have been killed in Israeli air raids in Gaza overnight, reports Al Jazeera.

Twenty-four people were killed in an Israeli air raid hitting the al-Motawwaq family in Jabalia. An air raid on the al-Ajrami family in Jabalia killed another 10 people. Five people from the Khader family – four children and a woman – were also killed.

10:20am

Israeli soldier killed, 3 wounded in Lebanon border clash: Report

We are getting reports from local media in Israel that an Israeli reservist soldier was killed and three others were wounded by antitank missile fire on the border with southern Lebanon, reports Al Jazeera.

Clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters have broken out on the border with Lebanon since Israel's military onslaught against Gaza began in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks by Hamas on southern Israel.

10:10am

Egypt official says 2 aid trucks ready to cross into Gaza: Report

The AP news agency has reported an Egyptian official as saying that two trucks carrying humanitarian aid had entered Egypt's side of the border crossing with Gaza early on Saturday, but the trucks had not yet crossed over to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Despite Israel announcing earlier this week that much-needed aid supplies would be allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt via the Rafah crossing, the border has remained shut and there have been reports of Israeli bombing near the frontier crossing.

10:00am

At least 30% of all housing units in Gaza Strip destroyed or damaged - UN

At least 30% of the housing sector in the Gaza Strip has been either destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, while hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported.

"Since 7 October, at least 30 per cent of all housing units in the Gaza Strip have been either destroyed, rendered uninhabitable, or damaged," the Office said, referring to data from the Ministry of Housing in Gaza.

"Hospitals are on the brink and overcrowded with patients, many awaiting treatment," the OCHA said. It expressed concern "that 9,000 cancer patients lack adequate care because of conditions in Gaza's only chemotherapy hospital."

9:30am

At least 22 journalists killed, says campaign group

At least 22 journalists have been killed since fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out on 7 October, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

These include 18 Palestinians, three Israelis and one Lebanese, the committee says in a statement.

9:00am

Protests in support of Palestinians continue around world

Pro-Palestinian protests continued around the world on Saturday in support of the besieged population of Gaza where the death toll has reached 4,137 since Israel began bombing the enclave on 7 October.

Approximately 70% of people killed in Gaza to date have been children and women, according to the UN.

More than 1,400 Israeli and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, the majority during the 7 October attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

8:35am

About 30 killed in early morning Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that about 30 people have been killed in early morning attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

Israel bombarded several residential buildings in Gaza's southern Rafah City killing at least 14 people, wounding others, and leaving several people missing beneath the rubble, according to the news agency.

At least 14 people were also killed in Jabalia town in the north of Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

8:00am

Egypt official says 2 aid trucks ready to cross into Gaza: Report

The Associated Press news agency has reported an Egyptian official as saying that two trucks carrying humanitarian aid had entered Egypt's side of the border crossing with Gaza early on Saturday, but the trucks had not yet crossed over to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Despite Israel announcing earlier this week that much-needed aid supplies would be allowed enter Gaza from Egypt, via the Rafah crossing, the border has remained shut and there have been reports of Israeli bombing near the frontier crossing.

The Egyptian official spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he was not briefed to speak with the media.

7:33am

Qatar plays 'intermediary role' between Hamas and West: Al Jazeera

Qatar appears to have played an important role in securing the release of the two American captives held by Hamas, highlighting the role it has played in connecting Hamas with Western governments that officially see the group as a "terrorist" organisation, according to Omar Dajani, a professor of law at the University of the Pacific.

"The Qatari government… has provided both financial assistance to the people of Gaza during these very difficult years of siege," Dajani said. "It's provided a political home for some Hamas leaders and as a consequence, a forum for communication, good offices if you will, that Hamas leaders have been able to use to communicate with governments that refuse to communicate with them directly." "And so Qatar has played an intermediary role over these years and seems to be doing it again." 8:10am

Armed group tells US forces in Iraq to leave 'immediately'

Iranian-backed fighters in Iraq have warned the US military to leave the country "immediately" or US bases in the region will come under attack, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reports. Rocket and drone attacks have hit US bases in Iraq and Syria in recent days, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – which analysts describe as a network of armed groups linked to Iran – has claimed responsibility for most. The group said its attacks and ultimatum for US forces to leave is retaliation for Washington's support of Israel as well as a warning for the US to not intervene in Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza, AP reports. "These are only warning messages to them, and serious work has not yet begun," the groups said in a statement. The statement concluded by saying that if Israel launches a ground invasion of Gaza, "watch the border with Jordan carefully". It did not elaborate. 8:05am

UN update on deaths, destruction in Gaza, West Bank

The UN reports that as Israel's war on the Gaza Strip entered its fourteenth day, 352 people were killed in the previous 24 hours bringing the death toll in the Palestinian enclave to 4,137, with 70 percent of the dead being children and women, reports Al Jazeera.

More than 1,000 people are reported missing and presumed to be under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli air attacks and artillery, according to the UN update.

About 1.4 million people are internally displaced in Gaza, with more than 544,000 sheltering in 147 UN-designated emergency shelters, which are experiencing increasingly dire conditions.

The UN estimates that, so far, at least 30 percent of all housing in the Gaza Strip has been either destroyed or damaged in Israeli attacks, according to the Ministry of Housing in Gaza.

Over the past 24 hours in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces "killed another three Palestinian children during clashes", bringing the total number of Palestinians killed there by Israeli forces or settlers to 82, including 25 children, since 7 October.

Due to growing Israeli settler violence and official restrictions, at least 74 Palestinian households – comprising 545 people of which more than half are children – have been displaced from 13 herding/Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank since 7 October.

More than 1,400 Israeli and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, the majority during the October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel. 7:30am

Biden suggests Hamas's attack aimed to disrupt Israeli-Saudi normalisation

Biden has suggested Hamas's attack on Israel that killed hundreds of people on October 7 was aimed at disrupting US-led efforts to establish formal diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. "One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel … they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis," Biden said, according to the Reuters news agency. Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization: Biden The Biden administration had prioritised so-called "normalisation" between Israel and Arab states in its Middle East policy independently of the Palestinian issue. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said that Palestinians must not have a veto over such normalisation deals. But many had warned that there can be no lasting stability in the region without resolving the conflict by establishing a viable Palestinian state. "No architecture for regional security and development can stand over the burning ashes of this conflict," Jordan's King Abdullah told the UN in September.

7:20am

Biden speaks with released US citizens

"The president just completed a call with the two Americans released today after being taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel," the White House said in a statement. "He relayed that they will have the full support of the US government as they recover from this terrible ordeal." Biden said earlier that he was "overjoyed" by the release of Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan.

7:15am

Norwegian doctor decries order to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital: Al Jazeera

Mads Gilbert, a renowned Norwegian doctor and humanitarian, has decried the Israeli order to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza.

"It's absolutely an incomprehensible, stupid, impossible thing to do," he said in a voice message posted online "But I tell you, they have been bombing around Al-Quds [hospital] for the last few nights, and the Israelis are very upset that they can't empty the hospitals because they probably stand in the way of a carpet bombing of the whole of Gaza City." Gilbert called on people to "mobilise" their politicians to protect the hospital. We received this message from @DrGilbert urging the int'l community to mobilize politicians to prevent the bombing of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza. @POTUS @RepMcCaul @RepGregoryMeeks @SenatorCardin @SenatorRisch, this is your obligation under the Geneva & Genocide Conventions. https://t.co/K7mCn2VU3W pic.twitter.com/12JyTWWmfr— The CCR (@theCCR) October 20, 2023 ❌ 12,000 displaced people, including 70% children and women, are in imminent danger after Israeli forces threatened to bomb Al-Quds Hospital and demanded evacuation. This place could turn to ashes if those threats are carried out.

#GazaUnderAttack #NotATarget pic.twitter.com/0a7Zt2rPcm— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) October 20, 2023

11:15pm

Hamas military wing says it released two US captives

The spokesman for Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said the group has released two US captives for humanitarian reasons,reports Al Jazeera.

"In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Abu Obaida said in a statement.

He added that the move aimed "to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless".

Disclaimer: The information and infograpghs provided in this thread have been gathered from sources, including BBC, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and other news networks.