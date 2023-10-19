Israel strikes Syrian govt position in south: NGO

Hamas-Israel war

AFP/BSS
19 October, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

Israel strikes Syrian govt position in south: NGO

The sound of explosions also rang out in the Golan Heights, the NGO said

AFP/BSS
19 October, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Israeli government struck a Syrian military position in the war-torn country's south, a war monitoring NGO said on Wednesday (18 Octooober)

"Sounds of explosions rang out in the province of Quneitra after an Israeli strike against a Syrian army position," said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a vast network of sources in the country.

The sound of explosions also rang out in the Golan Heights, the NGO said, without specifying their source.

The strike in Quneitra caused material damage, the organisation said, and has not yet been mentioned by official Syrian media.

The raid coincides with an announcement by the Israeli army on X, formerly Twitter, of strikes against "terrorist positions" of Hezbollah -- an ally of the Syrian regime and enemy of Israel -- in Lebanon, which borders Golan.

Since the start of the war, triggered by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army have likewise increased around the Israel-Lebanon border area.

Clashes there have left at least 18 people dead on the Lebanese side.

Most of the dead have been combatants, including 10 Hezbollah fighters, but they also include a Reuters journalist and two civilians.

On the Israeli side, at least three people have been killed.

On October 10, for the first time since the Hamas surprise attack, the Israeli army announced that it had fired shells into Syria from the Golan Heights -- in response, it claimed, to projectiles being fired on the territory, occupied by Israel since 1967.

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted the Aleppo airport, injuring five people and putting the airport out of service.

Previous Israeli raids on October 12 targeted the airports of both Aleppo and the capital Damascus -- both controlled by the Syrian government -- rendering them inoperable, according to state media.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Damascus, to expand its footprint there.F

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Syria border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

29m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World