Israel strike on Gaza school kills more than 100, Palestinian news agency says

"The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, a matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties," the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said in a statement

Mourners embrace during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip July 24, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo
Mourners embrace during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip July 24, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, the official Palestinian news agency said on Saturday, while the Israeli army said it had hit a Hamas command centre.

"The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, a matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties," the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said in a statement.

In its statement, the Israeli army said its air forces "struck command and control centre served as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and commanders."

"The IAF precisely struck Hamas terrorists operating within a Hamas command and control center embedded in the Al-Taba'een school and located adjacent to a mosque in Daraj Tuffah, which serves as a shelter for the residents of Gaza City."

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and intelligence information," it added.
 

