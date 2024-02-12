Israel slaps entry ban on UN expert for October 7 comment

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
12 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 08:55 pm

Related News

Israel slaps entry ban on UN expert for October 7 comment

The UN-appointed independent expert, Francesca Albanese, last week said she disagreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's description of the attack, which triggered a full-blown war, as "the biggest anti-Semitic massacre of our century".

AFP
12 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
Francesca Albanese, an Italian human rights lawyer, was appointed as a UN special rapporteur last year. Photo: Vinnews
Francesca Albanese, an Italian human rights lawyer, was appointed as a UN special rapporteur last year. Photo: Vinnews

Israel on Monday announced a visa ban on the United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories over recent comments denying Hamas's October 7 attack was "anti-Semitic".

The UN-appointed independent expert, Francesca Albanese, last week said she disagreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's description of the attack, which triggered a full-blown war, as "the biggest anti-Semitic massacre of our century".

"No", Albanese wrote in French on social media platform X. "The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Jewishness but in response to Israeli oppression."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel called her online remark "outrageous" and said in a statement she was now "denied entry to the State of Israel".

The immigration authorities had been instructed not to issue Albanese a visa, they added, also calling for her dismissal.

Israel's ties with several UN bodies and representatives have soured since the start of its war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The ministers said in their statement that "if the UN wants to return to being a relevant body, its leaders must publicly disavow the anti-Semitic words of the 'special envoy' -- and fire her immediately."

Contacted by AFP, Albanese did not comment on the Israeli decision, which would effectively also bar her entry into the occupied West Bank.

But on her X account, she said: "I refuse to be intimidated by those complicit in the perpetuation of the Nakba", the mass displacement of Palestinians around the time of Israel's creation in 1948.

Albanese has previously said she was "disappointed" that the response to Macron's comments had been interpreted as her "justifying" the Hamas attack, pointing out that she had condemned it several times.

"Explaining these crimes as anti-Semitism obscures their true cause," she has said, calling anti-Semitism a "global threat".

UN special rapporteurs are unpaid, independent experts mandated by the Human Rights Council.

They do not speak for the United Nations but report their findings to the council's fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms.

Israel has previously criticised Albanese after she and other UN-mandated rights experts said in November that Palestinians in war-battered Gaza were "at grave risk of genocide".

She has also criticised the decision by several donor countries to suspend funding of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, over Israeli allegations that 12 staff members were involved in the October 7 attack.

Top News / Middle East

UN / Israel / visa ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

2h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

13h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

13m | Videos
Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

1h | Videos
Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

2h | Videos
To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

2h | Videos