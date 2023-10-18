Israel says will not allow Gaza supplies from Israel, but not block from Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) and the Israeli war cabinet, during Biden&#039;s visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) and the Israeli war cabinet, during Biden's visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Israel will not allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza from the Israeli side of the border but will not block aid coming from Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

"In light of President (Joseph) Biden's demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the souther Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

"Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as our hostages are not returned," it added.

