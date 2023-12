Smoke rises above Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel said Saturday it was pulling its Mossad negotiators out of Qatar, which is mediating efforts to secure a renewed pause in the Israel-Hamas war, after a deadlock in the talks.

"Following the impasse in the negotiations and at the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, David Barnea, head of the Mossad, ordered his team in Doha to return to Israel," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.