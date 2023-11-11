Israel says over 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza have fled southwards in two days

Wateen, a 14 months old Palestinian who was injured in an Israeli strike which killed her mother and injured her twin brother Ahmed, is bottle-fed at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters
 More than 100,000 residents of the Gaza Strip have fled southwards over the last two days as Israeli forces operate "deep in Gaza City," chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

In a televised briefing, Hagari said efforts were underway to release hostages held in the Gaza Strip but that such efforts take time.

"We are working all the time and with initiative on a range of efforts to return the hostages. These efforts are complex, they are not final. They take time, they are going to take time," he said.

