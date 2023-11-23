Israel orders Indonesian Hospital evacuation in 4 hours; Death toll crosses 14,500

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has been arrested by Israeli forces along with several other medical personnel.

"Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors," Khalid Abu Samra, a chief of department at the hospital, told the AFP news agency.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority has also confirmed the arrest.

Israeli forces alleged that Gaza's biggest hospital was used as a command centre by Hamas before it was occupied, without providing evidence.