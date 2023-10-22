Israel says killed 'terror operatives' in Jenin mosque air strike

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
22 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

Israel says killed 'terror operatives' in Jenin mosque air strike

The Palestinian health ministry said two men were killed in the Jenin strike

BSS/AFP
22 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 12:04 pm
People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque that the Israeli military said was being used by militants to organize attacks, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ateeq
People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque that the Israeli military said was being used by militants to organize attacks, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ateeq

Israel said Sunday it had killed "terror operatives" from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin.

The strike hit the Al-Ansar mosque, which the Israeli military said "was used by the terrorists as a command centre to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution".

The Israeli military said those targeted had already carried out "several terror attacks over the last months, and were organising an additional imminent terror attack".

It said they were "neutralised", without giving details on the number killed in the strike or their identities.

The Palestinian health ministry said two men were killed in the Jenin strike.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, a Palestinian was killed during a military raid of Nablus and another was shot dead in Tubas, the health ministry said in a series of statements.

The Israeli army could not immediately provide information about the Nablus and Tubas incidents.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, when Hamas stormed into Israel and killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians, who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has launched heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation, killing more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Israel-Palestine divide stretches far beyond the Middle East

5h | Panorama
Utsho Bangladesh takes a small monthly fee of Tk1,000 to Tk1,200 for the schools and daycare centres. Photo: Courtesy

Utsho Bangladesh at 30: A safe haven away from stigma for children and employees

5h | Panorama
PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

1d | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

11m | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

1h | Corporate Talks
The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

16h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

18h | TBS World