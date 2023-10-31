Israel says its forces freed soldier held captive in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
31 October, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 09:01 am

Related News

Israel says its forces freed soldier held captive in Gaza

The soldier, identified as Ori Megidish, was taken by Hamas gunmen who rampaged through southern Israeli communities on 7 Oct

Reuters
31 October, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 09:01 am
Israeli soldier Ori Megidish is seen in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on October 30, 2023, after Israeli army said she was freed from Hamas during a military&#039;s ground operation. Israel Security Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Israeli soldier Ori Megidish is seen in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on October 30, 2023, after Israeli army said she was freed from Hamas during a military's ground operation. Israel Security Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Israel said on Monday that its forces freed a soldier from Hamas captivity during the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The soldier, identified as Ori Megidish, was taken by Hamas gunmen who rampaged through southern Israeli communities on 7 Oct. She has since undergone medical checks and is "doing well," the military said.

Israel says that over 200 hostages are being held by Hamas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ground campaign in Gaza creates the possibility for their rescue.

"Hamas will not do it unless they are under pressure," he told reporters. "We obviously greeted one hostage with open arms after yesterday's successful action ... but we're committed to getting all the hostages back home. We think that this method stands a chance."

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

3h | Panorama
Palestinian writer Ibtisam Barakat. Illustration: TBS

'This is not an Israel-Hamas conflict. This is an attempt at ethnic cleansing'

3h | Panorama
Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

36m | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

14h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

17h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

18h | TBS SPORTS