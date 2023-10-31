Israel says its forces freed soldier held captive in Gaza

Israeli soldier Ori Megidish is seen in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on October 30, 2023, after Israeli army said she was freed from Hamas during a military's ground operation. Israel Security Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Israel said on Monday that its forces freed a soldier from Hamas captivity during the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The soldier, identified as Ori Megidish, was taken by Hamas gunmen who rampaged through southern Israeli communities on 7 Oct. She has since undergone medical checks and is "doing well," the military said.

Israel says that over 200 hostages are being held by Hamas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ground campaign in Gaza creates the possibility for their rescue.

"Hamas will not do it unless they are under pressure," he told reporters. "We obviously greeted one hostage with open arms after yesterday's successful action ... but we're committed to getting all the hostages back home. We think that this method stands a chance."