Israel says it killed Hamas militants hiding in West Bank hospital

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
30 January, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:25 pm

Related News

Israel says it killed Hamas militants hiding in West Bank hospital

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge of violence since the 7 Oct attack

Reuters
30 January, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Houses are seen in the Jewish settlement of Itamar, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2020. Picture taken June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Houses are seen in the Jewish settlement of Itamar, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2020. Picture taken June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that troops "neutralised" Hamas fighters who were hiding in a hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and were planning an imminent attack.

The military identified one of the men as Mohammed Jalamneh, 27, from Jenin, who it said had contacts with Hamas headquarters abroad and was planning "a raid attack inspired by the October 7th massacre."

It said the two others were fighters from the area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Jalamneh planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralized," the military said.

There was no immediate Palestinian confirmation of the men's identities. Voice of Palestine radio reported the killing of three Palestinians at the hospital.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge of violence since the 7 Oct attack triggered the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Palestine / West Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

34m | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

6h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

2h | Videos
AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

4h | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

18h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

17h | Videos