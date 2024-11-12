Israel says it has met most US demands on Gaza aid as deadline looms

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
12 November, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 11:32 am

Related News

Israel says it has met most US demands on Gaza aid as deadline looms

There are a number of things that remain under discussion and they touch on safety issues, an Israeli official told reporters. He said most issues had been addressed

Reuters
12 November, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 11:32 am
Palestinians carry an aid box distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, November 4, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
Palestinians carry an aid box distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, November 4, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

Israel said on Monday it had met most demands by the United States to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza but was still discussing some items as a deadline looms to improve the situation or face potential restrictions on US military aid.

There are a number of things that remain under discussion and they touch on safety issues, an Israeli official told reporters. He said most issues had been addressed.

Among the US demands that Israel appears to have refused is allowing the entry of 50-100 commercial trucks a day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The official said commercial activity had been halted because Hamas was controlling the merchants. Restrictions on the entry of closed containers would also not be lifted due to security risks, the official said.

Others, including the opening of a fifth crossing into Gaza, have been implemented.

The United States told its ally Israel in a letter on Oct. 13 that it must take steps to improve the aid situation within 30 days, with Tuesday as the final deadline.

Last week, the State Department said Israel had taken some measures to increase aid access to Gaza but had so far failed to significantly turn around the humanitarian situation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday he had met the US ambassador and was confident that "we can reach an understanding with our American friends and that the issue will be solved".

Last week, a committee of global food security experts warned of a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in certain areas of northern Gaza, a claim which Israel rejected outright.

The Israeli official said Israel had added entrances into Gaza, expanded the humanitarian zone, increased security for aid vehicles and managed joint task forces with the international community and many others as part of the process to improve the humanitarian situation.

Israel began a wide military offensive in northern Gaza early last month. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, said on Oct. 16 that Washington was watching to ensure Israel's actions on the ground show it does not have a "policy of starvation" in the north.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Hamas-Israel War / Israel-Hamas War / Gaza aid / UNWRA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

19h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

19h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

35m | Videos
Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

12h | Videos
This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

16h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

16h | Videos