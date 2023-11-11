Israel revises Hamas attack death toll to 'around 1,200'
Lior Haiat said the figure had been updated on Thursday. He did not provide a reason for the revision
A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry said on Friday that the death toll from the 7 Oct Hamas attack in southern Israel had been revised to around 1,200 from a previous government estimate of 1,400.
"Around 1,200 is the official number of victims of the 7 October massacre," spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a written statement.
Haiat said the figure had been updated on Thursday. He did not provide a reason for the revision.
The death count, which includes foreigners, "is not a final number. It (is) an updated estimate. It might change when (they) identify all the bodies," Haiat said.