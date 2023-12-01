Israel resumes Gaza bombing after truce expires
Summary:
- More than 20 Palestinians killed since Israel resumed attacks on Gaza after expiration of truce, according to health officials.
- Israeli army drops leaflets telling people in parts of already bombarded southern Gaza to evacuate, signalling an expanding offensive.
- International mediators, including Qatar, Egypt and the United States, had pushed for another extension of the pause, which expired at 7am local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday.
- More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.
2:20pm
Source says truce negotiations continue: Report
Qatari and Egyptian mediators have been in contact with Israel and Hamas since fighting resumed, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters news agency.
Negotiations between both sides to extend the truce are continuing, the source said.
2:05pm
Air raid sirens heard in Israeli communities around Gaza: Israeli media
Air raid sirens have been activated in communities located close to the Gaza fence.
According to Israeli national media outlets, sirens sounded in Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am settler communities.
2:00pm
Israel says it has resumed fighting
The Israeli army has issued a statement saying that it has resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It says that Hamas violated the truce by firing into Israel territory.