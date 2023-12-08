Israel rejects calls for ceasefire at UN Security Council meeting
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, firmly rejected calls for a ceasefire at the UN Security Council meeting on Friday, reports BBC.
He told the UN that "a ceasefire cements Hamas's control of Gaza" and sends a message that "Hamas is forgiven for their deliberate atrocities".
Erdan further said "Hamas's oppression of Gazans" had been given a "green light by the international community".
"Without the military pressure applied on Hamas no amount of diplomacy can secure the release of hostages," he added.