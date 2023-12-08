Israel rejects calls for ceasefire at UN Security Council meeting

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 11:02 pm

A general view shows a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City on December 8, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
A general view shows a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City on December 8, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, firmly rejected calls for a ceasefire at the UN Security Council meeting on Friday, reports BBC.

He told the UN that "a ceasefire cements Hamas's control of Gaza" and sends a message that "Hamas is forgiven for their deliberate atrocities".

Erdan further said "Hamas's oppression of Gazans" had been given a "green light by the international community".

"Without the military pressure applied on Hamas no amount of diplomacy can secure the release of hostages," he added.

